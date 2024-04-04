Caitlin Clark recently announced that she will not be returning to the Iowa women's basketball team next season, and she will instead go pro. Clark has received some intriguing offers since then, like $5 million to play in the Big3 league. Either way, Clark is moving on from the Hawkeyes, and she will be the first pick in the WNBA Draft is she goes that route. She is one of the best to ever play the game.
What we have seen from Caitlin Clark this season has been astounding. She is one of the best shooters that the game of basketball has ever seen, and her ability to shoot from seemingly wherever she wants to is rare. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green knows that she is going to shine at the next level.
“Caitlin is a problem,” Draymond Green said on his podcast. “I know there's like this talk of BIG3 and WNBA. She's going to be really good in the WNBA right away because the way she shoots the ball, the way she passes the ball and gets everybody involved.”
When people talk about Clark, they often think about Steph Curry, who is often regarded as the best shooter that the game of basketball has ever seen. When Clark shoots the deep ball, you can see a hint of Curry in her. Green thinks that the Indiana Fever, the team with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, should be running their offense like the Warriors when they get Clark on their team.
“If I am the Indiana Fever coach I'm going to watch film of the Golden State Warriors,” Green continued. “What do they do when teams double team off non Shooters. I need to know all of these things going into the season because I need to take full advantage of Caitlin Clark and her abilities and how defense is going to react to her.”
No matter what league Caitlin Clark is in at the next level, she is going to be incredibly fun to watch, and she is going to continue to change the game.
Caitlin Clark still has her Iowa career to focus on
Seeing Clark at the next level is going to be awesome, but she still has her NCAA Tournament run with the Iowa women's basketball team to focus on. Last season, the Hawkeyes fell just short of winning it all as they lost in the national title game against LSU. Iowa just got their revenge against the Tigers as they beat them in the Elite 8, and now, they are back in the Final Four.
This next matchup for Clark and Iowa is going to be a great one. The Hawkeyes will play Paige Bueckers and UConn on Friday with a spot in the national title game on the line.
The other Final Four game on Friday will be between NC State and undefeated South Carolina. Those two games will be a lot of fun to watch, and the national title matchup is guaranteed to be a good one. It's going to be an exciting weekend of women's hoops.