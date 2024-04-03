Caitlin Clark continues to be the talk of the town, as she and the Iowa women's basketball squad remain very much alive in the 2024 NCAA Tournament following a huge win over Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight round.
It took an all-time brilliant performance from Caitlin Clark for the Hawkeyes to take down the then-defending national champions Tigers, as she went off for 41 points on 13/29 shooting from the floor and a 9/20 performance from behind the arc. Not only that, but Clark also had 12 assists and seven rebounds plus two assists and a block in 40 minutes of a truly memorable outing that will be talked about for years to come.
And there is perhaps no one prouder of Clark's showing in the tournament than her boyfriend, former Iowa basketball star Connor McCaffery, who commented on a post by Caitlin on Instagram after eliminating the Tigers from the Big Dance.
“Trophy room overloaded 😂🤞🏼,” McCaffery commented.
Who is Caitlin Clark's boyfriend?
As mentioned earlier, Caitlin Clark's romantic inspiration is no other than Connor McCaffery, who, like her, used to star for Iowa basketball. Connor played six years with the Hawkeyes from the 2017-18 college basketball season to the 2022-23 campaign. During his time with the Hawkeyes, Connor averaged 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 166 games (89 starts), while shooting 35.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from behind the arc.
Another thing McCaffery did on social media after Clark's incredible shooting display against the Tigers was post an Instagram Story with a graphic of his girlfriend from ESPN and a message that read: “out of words for this 1.”
That's probably what everyone who witnessed Clark nearly single-handedly demolish LSU in that game felt about the Hawkeyes superstar, who knows that her job is far from over.
Once his time with Iowa basketball was over, McCaffery found a new basketball job when he became part of the Indiana Pacers' staff.
“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” McCaffery said in 2023 (via Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register). “It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.
It is also worth noting that Connor is the son of Fran McCaffery, the long-time head coach of the men's side of Iowa basketball. Fran has been coaching the Hawkeyes since 2010 and steered the program to seven trips to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa men's basketball, however, did not make it to the Big Dance in 2024 after posting just a 19-15 record and 10-10 slate in conference play.
Iowa women's basketball a win away from returning to the NCAA Tournament Final
All eyes are once again on Clark and the Hawkeyes, as they are on a collision course with traditional powerhouse and No. 3 seed UConn Huskies for a Final Four showdown this coming Friday. Clark is expected to carry a heavy load as usual for Iowa, who made it to the national championship game in 2023 but fell short of the ultimate goal, as they lost to Reese and the Tigers.
So far in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Clark is averaging 32.3 points, 10.0 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from behind the arc through four games in March Madness.