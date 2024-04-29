As the latest addition to the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark is no stranger to the spotlight. After the first day of training camp Sunday, Clark shared her vision and goals for her rookie season in the WNBA, reflecting her readiness to tackle the inevitable pressures and expectations that come with being the league’s most-watched rookie.
“No matter what happens there's going to be expectations and pressure on my shoulders and pressure on this team to be really good,” Clark said, per the Associated Press. “That's how you want it. We wouldn't want anything else. We want people showing up to our games, people expecting us to win a lot of basketball games this year and I'm expecting myself to play really well. I don't think it's anything that's ever been different for me.”
Clark’s transition into professional basketball follows her exceptional career at Iowa, where she contributed to a stellar 65-12 record over her last two seasons, with two national runner-up finishes. Her arrival in Indiana has rejuvenated interest in a team that has struggled to make playoff appearances since 2016.
Teaming up with last year’s unanimous rookie of the year, Aliyah Boston, Clark is poised to redefine the Fever’s gameplay and fan engagement. Their collaboration has already spurred several opponents to move games to larger venues in anticipation of high turnout, a testament to the buzz surrounding Indiana’s refreshed lineup.
During the first open practice sessions, Clark was in top-form, executing crisp passes and landing her signature long-range 3-pointers. Her early arrival in town and immediate integration into intensive training sessions have been pivotal in acclimating her to the WNBA's faster pace and more complex strategies.
“It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life,” Clark said. “It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play. So I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've got to learn quicker.”
Caitlin Clark making an immediate impact on Fever
Indiana Fever’s second-year coach, Christie Sides, remarked on Clark’s immediate impact.
“Her ability to space the floor for us is just incredible,” Sides noted. “We’re going to have five players on the court that can shoot it, but her passing ability — you saw some of the passes she made. I’m more mad at the how many missed layups we had. I think we're just not used to having those, someone who can make those passes.”
Clark's skills extend beyond scoring; her visionary passes and playmaking have been a highlight of her early practices, with teammates quickly learning to anticipate and capitalize on her exceptional court awareness.
“Caitlin has a different eye for the game,” Boston said. “You're able to see how well she passes the ball and how well she shoots it. You see her communicating, you see the way she can find you, I mean her passes are tremendous. I'm like, ‘OK, I'll get a touch, just let me get down there' just because of how well she passes it.”
The expectations for Clark aren’t just personal but also about lifting the entire team to new competitive heights. As Indiana prepares for its preseason opener in Dallas Friday, the focus is on meshing new talents with established players to forge a winning combination.
Off the court, Clark’s influence continues to ripple through the WNBA. Her celebrity status, boosted by appearances on platforms like “Saturday Night Live,” has significantly enhanced the visibility of women's basketball. Her marketability and ability to draw crowds mirror the path previously carved out by stars like Candace Parker, whose retirement Sunday coincided with Clark's first official day with the Fever.
As Clark settles into her new role, the pressures are immense, but so is her determination to meet them head-on.