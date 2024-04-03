The 2024 iteration of March Madness has truly lived up to its name. After numerous battles, the women's Final Four is set. One side of the bracket finds Iowa's Caitlin Clark taking on Paige Bueckers and the UConn women's basketball team. The clash will be one to remember, and NBA legend Magic Johnson released an elaborate statement that brought the hype.
Magic Johnson is no stranger to marquee basketball matchups. From his time at Michigan State to his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has endured many tough battles. Nevertheless, he believes the Iowa-UConn Final Four matchup will be one for the ages.
“I have my popcorn ready for the women's Final Four this Friday! The two best women's basketball players in college, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers are set to go head-to-head this Friday and continue the star matchups we've seen throughout the tournament!” Johnson posted on X.
The former Lakers superstar is ecstatic to see Clark and Bueckers engage in battle, but of course, he could not forget to hype the other side of the bracket.
“And I can't forget about South Carolina, who as a team is downright dominant. I'm excited to watch them fight to remain undefeated and move past the Final Four round that knocked them out last year against the underdogs of NC State! The Wolf Pack are led by their star guards Aziaha James and South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers,” Johnson added with an eyes emoji at the end.
Magic Johnson's excitement is fitting. The Final Four matchups will be epic.
South Carolina is having an undeniably historic run, but many eyes remain on arguably the best college basketball player of all time: Caitlin Clark.
Can Caitlin Clark cap off a near-perfect college career on March Madness' biggest stage?
Clark nearly won a national championship with Iowa in 2023, but her team was bested 102-85 by LSU in the title game. The star Hawkeyes guard reloaded and returned strong for the 2023-24 season. She led Iowa to their third straight Big Ten title. Moreover, she has broken countless records.
For starters, Clark broke Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring records. She has also made history during March Madness. Clark scored 41 points during Iowa's 94-87 Elite 8 victory over LSU. She made nine three-pointers in the process, which saw her break Diana Taurasi's career made-threes mark in the NCAA Tournament.
Clark's accolades did not end there. During the third quarter, she made a significant three-pointer that put Iowa ahead by nine. With this, she surpassed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson as the Division 1 leader in made threes (538).
Nevertheless, if there is one person who can give her a run for her money, it is Paige Bueckers. Bueckers had been stellar through the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The junior guard has scored 24 or more points and tallied three or more steals in every 2024 March Madness matchup.
Bueckers wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball during UConn's 80-73 Elite 8 win over the USC Trojans. She amassed 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. The Huskies will undoubtedly want to match Bueckers up with Clark on defense.
All in all, it will be interesting to see what happens in one of the most exciting matchups in college basketball.