Happy 91st birthday, Willie Nelson!
To celebrate, we'll look at his ten best songs to honor the country music icon. Of course, this list was hard to come up with, considering his massive catalog that spans over six decades.
But first…Did you know that Nelson celebrates two birthdays and gets double the cake?
In 2018, he told SiriusXM that April 29 and April 30 are his special days. According to PEOPLE, this is because the day was registered in 1933.
“I was born before midnight on the 29th, but it didn't get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th,” he said. “So it went out officially as the 30th. I just do both days.”
His best songs for this list are all based on numerous factors, including what other sites consider his best, chart-toppers, and personal faves. So, let's get to it.
Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys (1978)
This hit with Waylon Jennings was the opening track to their first of three duet albums. It's a hard-hitting tune that features Reggie Young's electric guitar and great vocals from both artists. The “Old faded Levis” puts you right out into the country, drinking at a saloon in the middle of nowhere with other outlaws.
Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die (2012)
Though this might not be on the list for classic Willie fans, it's a catchy tune you can't help but love (especially if you enjoy pot). Snoop is the perfect partner in crime on this one. Just be careful — you could get a contact buzz.
Funny How the Time Slips Away (1961)
Al Green, Elvis, and many others have covered this story about having a run-in with a former partner. It might be one of —if not his—most widely played songs.
Highwayman (1985)
This is another jam that includes other stars: Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Jennings. The song won a Grammy for the writer of the song, Jimmy Webb. It was the group that made this one come alive, and Nelson was the big reason for it.
Night Life (1960)
The song was inspired by a trip from his home in Pasadena, Texas. He struggled financially and sold the song to guitar instructor Paul Buskirk for $150. It's a stripped-down tune full of soul — with just vocals and guitar as the centerpieces.
Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain (1975)
Nelson didn't write this song (Fred Rose did in 1946), but listeners resonate most with his version. He even released a music video that features him as a farmer plowing a field, looking as if it took place in the 19th century.
Always on My Mind (1982)
The song was the title track to his 27th album. It hit the Billboard Number One Country Album of the Year in 1982 and stayed there for 253 weeks. Johnny Christopher wrote the song, but Willie made it his own.
Georgia on My Mind (1978)
Though Ray Charles also sings this song perfectly, Nelson puts a spin on it that's hard to compete with. It's one of his more definitive pieces of music.
Crazy (1961)
An early hit for the outlaw, it was one of the songs that defined him. It's about a breakup that he should've seen coming but didn't—it reeks of heartache, which is great for any classic country fan.
On the Road Again (1980)
The ultimate road trip song, On the Road Again, is about life on tour for the musician. It was a number-one hit and one of the most recognizable tunes that he's ever put out. You can easily put this on your playlist for the next excursion and enjoy it as you're cruising down the highway, listening to the rhythmic beat.
We'll leave it at these Top 10 for now. Obviously, Willie Nelson has a ton of music out there. So, enjoy these classics, and put on some others we didn't include on the way to the roadhouse.
Happy birthday, Willie!