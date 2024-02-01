Dustin Poirier won't fight Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

UFC 299 is an incredibly stacked card with Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera serving as the main event. However, many were looking forward to seeing Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis battle it out after it was announced they would be on the card. But reports indicate that fight won't be happening.

Poirier is reportedly not participating in UFC 299 after he and the organization failed to agree on financial terms for the bout, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. The UFC must now find a new co-main event for the March 9 card.

“UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier says he will no longer be fighting Benoit Saint-Denis after failing to come to financial terms for the bout with the UFC.”

The organization tends to announce fights before fighters sign the dotted line. That's exactly what happened here between the UFC and Poirier. So, there will be no harm and no foul for the fan favorite as the bout against Benoit Saint-Denis was technically never booked.

“‘There was no contractual agreement before the fight was announced and we couldn't come to terms,' Poirier told ESPN, via text.”

It's a shame Dustin Poirier won't be fighting in UFC 299. It was shaping up to be a great card. It still will be, but fans would have loved to see Poirier in the Octagon against one of the organization's rising stars.

Poirier has been on a magnificent run in recent years. He's faced Conor McGregor twice, had a title fight against Charles Oliveira, took on other fan favorite Michael Chandler, and most recently faced off against Justin Gaethje. As for Saint-Denis, he's currently on a five-fight win streak.

We should expect the UFC to find a replacement for Dustin Poirier in UFC 299. Dana White and the organization will likely keep Benoit Saint-Denis on the card. As of now, it's not clear who will be that replacement. But the UFC should make that announcement relatively soon.