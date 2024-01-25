Excitement ripples through the UFC community as Conor McGregor makes headlines in the 2024 anti-doping database

MMA aficionados received an update from reporter Aaron Bronsteter regarding the UFC's anti-doping program, unveiling fresh details following the termination of the organization's partnership with USADA on New Year's Eve.

The revamped anti-doping database now boasts 61 registered athletes for testing sessions, with particular attention on two fighters who have engaged in multiple sessions—Conor McGregor and Taylor Lapilus. McGregor's appearance in the anti-doping records adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative surrounding his potential return to UFC action.

Amidst swirling rumors, McGregor had hinted at a comeback during International Fight Week, prompting heightened anticipation among fans. However, UFC President Dana White has recently poured cold water on these speculations, leaving enthusiasts in suspense about when they might witness McGregor back in the octagon. Despite the lack of an official return date, Michael Chandler appears confident in his belief that he could be McGregor's next opponent.

The MMA world is buzzing with discussions about Conor McGregor's imminent moves and potential matchups. With the Irish former double champion's return looming on the horizon, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding McGregor's comeback and the prospective adversaries he might face. As McGregor's name resurfaces in the anti-doping database, the stage is set for the next captivating chapter in the storied career of the UFC's charismatic and unpredictable superstar.