UFC 298: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera continues on the main card with the co-main event fight in the lightweight division between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier is coming off a brutal head kick knockout loss in his last fight meanwhile, Saint-Denis is now a perfect 5-0 in his last five fights since dropping his UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Poirier-Saint Denis prediction and pick.
Dustin Poirier (29-8) is coming off of a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje in his last fight which was only his third knockout defeat in his career. Poirier claims he still has a lot left to give and he will be looking to make a statement as he looked to get back on track when he takes on the dangerous and surging contender Benoit Saint-Denis.
Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1) has been on an absolute tear winning each of his past five fights after dropping his short-notice UFC debut back in 2021. Now ranked No. 12 Saint-Denis will be taking a considerable step up in competition to take on former interim lightweight champion and No. 3 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier this weekend at UFC 299 to show that he is the next title contender.
UFC 299 Odds: Dustin Poirier-Benoit Saint Denis Odds
Dustin Poirier: +175
Benoit Saint-Denis: -205
Over 1.5 rounds: -240
Under 1.5 rounds: +190
Why Dustin Poirier Will Win
Dustin Poirier, the seasoned veteran and former interim lightweight champion, is set to face rising prospect Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 this weekend. Poirier is looking to right the ship and get back into the win column after getting brutally knocked out in his last fight against Justin Gaethje.
Poirier has a plethora of experience fighting the best that the UFC has to offer and this will be his first fight against an opponent that isn't a current or former champion in four years. In comes Saint-Denis who hasn't fought anyone on the same spectrum as Poirier but has the skills to make this a very dangerous fight. However, Poirier provides the striking and power to really show Saint-Denis that there are levels to this. If Poirier can weather the early storm of Saint-Denis, defend the takedowns, and really put the pressure on him as the fight progresses Poirier has the chance to get back on track.
Why Benoit Saint Denis Will Win
In the upcoming UFC 299, we'll witness a clash between two elite fighters, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. While Poirier is a seasoned veteran with a wealth of experience, Saint-Denis has been making waves in the MMA world with his impressive performances like his most recent knockout of Matt Frevola.
Saint-Denis has shown remarkable growth in his skills since his UFC debut which he lost by taking it on short notice and up at welterweight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. He has demonstrated an ability to adapt and improve his game. His recent performance against Matt Frevola at UFC 295 was a testament to his development, as he nearly decapitated Frevola with a brutal head kick.
Saint-Denis possesses a unique blend of striking and grappling abilities. He has a well-rounded skill set that allows him to adapt to different opponents and situations. This versatility will be a significant advantage against Poirier, who is known for his aggressive striking style. Saint-Denis' ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling will keep Poirier guessing and prevent him from settling into a comfortable rhythm. If Saint-Denis can keep the pressure on, he has the chance to get Poirier out of there to continue on his path of stardom.
Final Dustin Poirier-Benoit Saint Denis Prediction & Pick
This has the makings of a fight of the night candidate and the UFC thought that as well and made this a five-round co-main event fight. Poirier is coming off his first knockout defeat since his fight against Michael Johnson much earlier in his career. It's unclear if that knockout will be lingering in the back of his mind which could affect the way that he fights against a very dangerous opponent.
As for Benoit Saint-Denis, he has the style that could make this a very ugly fight for Poirier. Saint-Denis thrives in chaos but controlled chaos and it does it in a way that breaks down his opponents until they can't deal with it anymore. Ultimately, it will be Porier on the retreat early as Benoit Saint-Denis will be pushing the pace looking to get him out of there and it will be Saint-Denis who lands a flush right hand that sits Poirier down eventually putting him away and getting him out of there inside two rounds.
Final Dustin Poirier-Benoit Saint Denis Prediction & Pick: Benoit Saint-Denis (-220), Over 1.5 Rounds (-240)