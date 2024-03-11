In a fiery exchange of words and fists, UFC star Dustin Poirier left a resounding mark in his recent bout against Benoit Saint-Denis, securing a decisive victory with a second-round knockout, reported by BJPENN. This powerful performance reignited discussions about Poirier's pursuit of a coveted title shot in the lightweight division.
Amidst the aftermath, Conor McGregor, a familiar name in the Poirier saga, took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to both fighters, acknowledging the impressive showdown between “them French boys.” McGregor's tweet, which included a shoutout to French President Emmanuel Macron, seemed like a nod of approval.
However, when asked about McGregor's tweet during the post-fight press conference, Poirier responded with a subtle yet pointed remark. Emphasizing the French connections in his hometown of Lafayette, Poirier noted that his father speaks fluent French, highlighting the strong Cajun presence in the region with roots tracing back to French-Canada.
But when the conversation circled back to McGregor's tweet, Poirier didn't mince words. In a direct and confident response, he remarked, “Yeah? Well, he felt that right hook too.” This not-so-subtle retort reignites the simmering rivalry between Poirier and McGregor, leaving fans curious about the potential for another showdown.
"He felt that right hook, too."
Dustin Poirier's responds to Conor McGregor's reaction to his #UFC299 knockout. 😬 pic.twitter.com/TQ1l0IbHJl
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 10, 2024
While Poirier's primary focus remains on securing the lightweight crown, the possibility of a fourth meeting with McGregor adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. The history between these two fighters suggests that, despite the odds, a rematch could be on the horizon, offering fight enthusiasts a tantalizing prospect in the UFC landscape. The question remains: Would you be keen on witnessing another clash between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?