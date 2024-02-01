The UFC community is ablaze with excitement as Israel Adesanya drops hints about making a comeback at the much-anticipated UFC 300

The UFC community is ablaze with excitement as Israel Adesanya drops hints about making a comeback at the much-anticipated UFC 300, reported by Sportskeeda. Scheduled for April 13 at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 300 promises a spectacular night of high-stakes fights, and Adesanya's potential return has fans buzzing.

Adesanya, widely known as ‘The Last Stylebender,' faced an unexpected setback last September when he lost the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Following the defeat, Adesanya initially hinted at a prolonged hiatus, suggesting a return as late as 2027. However, he surprised fans last month with a change in plans, indicating a much earlier comeback. The renowned fighter also hinted at grappling with an injury but optimistically looks forward to resuming full training by the end of February.

The excitement skyrocketed when Adesanya teased a potential appearance at UFC 300 through a post on Instagram Stories. Speculation intensified after Dricus du Plessis clinched victory over Strickland at UFC 297, promptly calling out Adesanya for a showdown, given their history in the octagon.

Fans, eager to witness Adesanya's return to the spotlight, flooded social media platforms with their reactions. Some expressed preferences for specific matchups like Conor vs. Chandler or Diaz, while others speculated about the possibility of a grudge match with du Plessis. The anticipation for Adesanya's return has become a central talking point among the UFC faithful.

As discussions unfold on various platforms, including X and comments sections, the UFC 300 card emerges as a focal point of excitement. The hope for an adrenaline-pumping comeback from ‘The Last Stylebender' adds an extra layer of anticipation to an already historic event, creating a palpable sense of expectation among fans worldwide. The countdown to UFC 300 has taken on a new dimension with the potential return of Israel Adesanya, promising fight enthusiasts an unforgettable night of mixed martial arts action.