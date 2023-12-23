The Eagles are dealing with injuries to key personnel ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Giants.

Things are going from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Losers of three straight games, Philadelphia will be without three key defenders against the New York Giants, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Eagles’ WR Devonta Smith is off the injury report for Monday’s game vs. the Giants and good to go. Eagles have ruled out CBs Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay as well as LB Zach Cunningham”

In his 12 games played for the Eagles this season, Slay has racked up 57 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Maddox has amassed eight tackles and a forced fumble, while Cunningham has racked up 80 tackles and a fumble recovery.

It's not all bad news for the Eagles, however. Devonta Smith has stated that he will play this Monday during the Eagles' Christmas Day matchup versus the New York Giants.

He told reporters Saturday, “You know me – I’ll be good. I’ll be out there.”

This is good news for Philadelphia, who will need both of their star receivers on the field amid their three-game losing streak and offensive struggles. The Eagles offense has been under some scrutiny as they were unable to keep up with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys and could not hold on versus the Seahawks.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards the past two games, meaning Philly really needs their key receivers to step up if they want to get back in the win column.

The Eagles take on the New York Giants on Christmas Day.