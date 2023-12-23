We're here to share our NFL Christmas odds series, make a Giants-Eagles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Giants will head to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day. We're here to share our NFL Christmas odds series, make a Giants-Eagles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants lost 24-6 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. Initially, they trailed 7-6 at halftime. The game quickly got away from them in the second half, and the Giants could not keep up with the Saints. Significantly, Tommy DeVito passed for 177 yards while rushing four times for 36 yards. Darius Slayton was the top target, catching four passes for 63 yards. Meanwhile, Darren Waller had four receptions for 40 yards. The Giants struggled on offense, going 2 for 16 on third-down conversions. Also, they generated 193 total yards, and the offensive line allowed seven sacks.

The Eagles lost 20-17 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and have now lost three in a row. Originally, they controlled the game until the fourth quarter and led 17-10 going into it. But the Hawks battled back as the Eagles could not seal the game. Significantly, Drew Lock threw a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds left. Jalen Hurts threw a game-sealing interception to end the game. Overall, he went 17 for 31 with 143 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 13 times for 82 yards and two scores. A.J. Brown had five catches on 10 targets for 56 yards. Likewise, Devonta Smith had five catches for 50 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert had four receptions for 30 yards.

The Eagles lead the all-time series 93-88-2. Also, they defeated the Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round last season. The Eagles also swept the Giants and have won five in a row, including the playoffs, against their rivals. Additionally, the Eagles are 8-2 over the past 10 regular-season games against the Giants. The Eagles have won nine regular-season games in a row against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are the Giants-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Christmas Odds: Giants-Eagles Odds

New York Giants: +13.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are enduring another lost season, as they will not make it back to the playoffs after a season riddled with injuries. Despite all that, they will try to compete against their superior divisional rivals.

DeVito has passed for 1,032 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions since taking over for an injured Daniel Jones. Now, he will try to keep improving against the toughest challenge he has faced. Saquon Barkley has not had the greatest season, as he has rushed 194 times for 797 yards and three touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 206 yards and four scores through 11 games. Meanwhile, Slayton has led the receivers with 38 catches for 512 yards and one score. Waller has had 40 receptions for 424 yards and one score.

The defense is not great. Yet, there are some players that can make things difficult for Hurts. Kayvon Thibodeaux has generated 23 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks. Also, Dexter Lawrence has tallied 26 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks but is questionable with a hamstring injury and might not play. Safety Xavier Mckinney has had 65 solo tackles and one interception.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and use Barkley correctly. Then, they cannot let Hurts run all over them.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles have lost three in a row after being the top seed for the entirety of the season. Now, there is a chance that they might not even start the playoffs at home if they cannot pull it together.

Hurts has passed for 3,335 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Likewise, he has rushed 139 times for 542 yards and 14 touchdowns. D'Andre Swift has been decent, rushing 196 times for 896 yards and four touchdowns. Also, he has caught 39 passes for 209 yards. Brown has caught 95 passes for 1,314 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Smith has 74 receptions for 957 yards and six scores. Goedert now has 46 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense needs to bounce back. First, there is Haason Riddick, who has 26 solo tackles and 11 sacks. Josh Sweat has done well, with 25 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Jalen Carter has 17 solo tackles and five sacks. Safety Reed Blankenship has tallied 59 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can jump to an early lead and thrive on offense. Then, they cannot let Barkley hurt them.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are struggling. But the Giants are broken. The losing streak ends this week.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -13.5 (-110)