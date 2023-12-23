DeVonta Smith plans to play for the Eagles versus the Giants

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed two consecutive days of practice this week with a knee injury, but returned to practice on Friday. He injured his knee during the Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Smith has stated that he will play this Monday during the Eagles' Christmas Day matchup versus the New York Giants. He told reporters Saturday, “You know me – I’ll be good. I’ll be out there,” via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is good news for Philadelphia, who'll want both of their star receivers on the field amid their three-game losing streak and offensive struggles. The Eagles offense has been under some scrutiny as they were unable to keep up with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, and could not come back versus the Seahawks. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards the past two games, meaning Philly really needs their key receivers to step up if they want to get back in the win column.

Smith has slowed down a bit the past couple weeks after a hot streak from Week 11-Week 13, in which the third-year receiver had at least 95 yards in three straight games. Still, he's close to recording his second straight 1,000-yard season. Smith now has 74 receptions for 957 yards and six touchdowns on the season, and could easily surpass the 1,000-yard mark against the Giants.

Though Smith returned to practice, Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, cornerback Darius Slay, and linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham all missed practice again on Saturday. With these defenders out, Philly may need to rely on their offense even more.