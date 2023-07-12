The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the upcoming NFL season, and as training camp approaches, there is one perfect move they can make to solidify their roster. To improve their chances of success, the Falcons should consider adding a veteran wide receiver to their ranks. Heck, maybe they should actually bring back one of their own.

The Falcons Last Season

The Atlanta Falcons' 2022-23 NFL season was their second under head coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-10 record, matching their record from the previous season. The team played their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Throughout the season, the Falcons had some notable performances and close games. In Week 3, they secured a 27-23 victory against the Seattle Seahawks, with quarterback Marcus Mariota throwing for 229 yards and Kyle Pitts making a touchdown catch. In Week 4, they defeated the Cleveland Browns with a 23-20 score, thanks to a strong performance by Mariota and contributions from running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

However, the Falcons also faced some challenges and losses during the season. They had close defeats against the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams in the first two weeks. In Week 5, they fell short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 21-15 score.

Big Need

Atlanta's in a fine spot with young gun Drake London, but there's a clear need for a No. 2 receiver alongside last year's eighth overall pick. Tight end Kyle Pitts has been utilized more as his position title suggests than a pure complimentary wideout. We also don't have very high expectations for Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been a reliable contributor, but he's now with the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran KhaDarel Hodge provided sparks, but most top offenses around the league have a clear top two wideouts. Adding a true No. 2 wideout only makes the offense all the more dangerous.

A Major Move

One potential option that could greatly benefit the Falcons is bringing back Julio Jones. While Jones has had a long and successful career, he recently became available in the free agent market. Adding a player of Jones' caliber would provide a significant boost to the Falcons' offense and give their young quarterback a reliable target to throw to.

Jones is known for his exceptional route-running, speed, and ability to make contested catches. His presence on the field would not only draw attention from opposing defenses but also open up opportunities for other receivers and the running game. Additionally, his experience and leadership would be invaluable to the younger players on the team.

Again, yes, this roster already boasts promising talent, including London, Pitts, and versatile playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson. Rookie Bijan Robinson might also be explosive. However, adding a proven veteran like Jones would elevate the team's offensive capabilities to new heights.

Furthermore, Jones has a history with the Falcons, having spent the majority of his career in Atlanta. This familiarity with the organization, coaching staff, and city could make for a seamless transition back into the Falcons' system.

It's important to note that the Falcons' roster is not lacking in talent, but rather in experience and depth at the wide receiver position. By bringing in a player like Jones, the Falcons would address this need and create a more well-rounded and formidable offense.

Looking Ahead

The outlook for the Atlanta Falcons' campaign in the 2023 NFL season shows both potential for success and areas of concern. Keep in mind that the Falcons actually have a favorable schedule. They could challenge for the NFC South crown, especially if their defense improves, particularly in pass rush and run defense. If someone from their rotation of pass rushers emerges as a strong sack artist, it could greatly benefit the team. Additionally, the Falcons have a promising young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, who will look to improve upon his rookie season. If Ridder elevates his play and the team performs well, they could exceed expectations and potentially make a playoff run.

The Falcons' defense is a major area of concern, though. It ranked poorly in pass-rush win rate and run defense. The unit needs significant improvement to become competitive. Additionally, the team has holes to fill and is in a holding pattern for the 2023 season. While there is potential for success, there are also uncertainties surrounding the team's overall performance.

In conclusion, the Falcons have the opportunity to make one perfect move to fill out their roster before training camp: signing Julio Jones. Adding a veteran wide receiver of Jones' caliber would provide a significant boost to the team's offense, enhance their chances of success, and provide valuable leadership to the younger players. With the right addition, the Falcons could be poised for a successful season in the highly competitive NFL.