The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely abysmal 2022 season. After Tom Brady decided to return to the team, they went and signed the aging Julio Jones to help him out. Unfortunately… that did not help matters, as the entire team (including Jones) struggled with injuries and inconsistency. The result was an embarrassing first-round exit for a team that did not deserve to be in the playoffs.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Buccaneers are going to have a massive overhaul of their roster, and that won’t include Julio Jones. The former Atlanta Falcons star is among the many names that Tampa Bay won’t resign, per Rick Stroud. This will mark the end of Jones’ short and uninspiring run in Florida.

The Buccaneers simply struggled to find consistent production on offense from their wide receivers. Mike Evans was inconsistent at best, and Chris Godwin was still recovering from his injury. As for Julio Jones, the wide receiver struggled heavily this year, as he battled various injuries.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Devin McCourty, Patriots, Titans

Patriots’ Devin McCourty predicts Tom Brady’s next team for 2023 after Buccaneers stint

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady slapped with $16,444 fine for dirty play in loss to Cowboys

Alex House ·

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s teammates believe he’s heading for the exit door in Tampa Bay

Colin Gallant ·

Jones’ NFL future is now in question after this impending exit from the Buccaneers. The wide receiver still has his moments during the season. However, his spotty injury history and age makes him a bit of a liability for any team that picks him up. He’s more suited now to play a limited role instead of the heavy lifting he needed to do in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady’s potential exit from the Buccaneers is going to be the biggest talking point for this team.  If he does leave Tampa Bay… the future is going to be extremely dark for them moving forward.