The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely abysmal 2022 season. After Tom Brady decided to return to the team, they went and signed the aging Julio Jones to help him out. Unfortunately… that did not help matters, as the entire team (including Jones) struggled with injuries and inconsistency. The result was an embarrassing first-round exit for a team that did not deserve to be in the playoffs.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Buccaneers are going to have a massive overhaul of their roster, and that won’t include Julio Jones. The former Atlanta Falcons star is among the many names that Tampa Bay won’t resign, per Rick Stroud. This will mark the end of Jones’ short and uninspiring run in Florida.

The #Bucs aren't expected to re-sign pending free-agent WRs Julio Jones, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman. Veterans such as Safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, RB Giovani Bernard and TE Kyle Rudolph are also not expected to be re-signed per @NFLSTROUDpic.twitter.com/8dkDaVXYK5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

The Buccaneers simply struggled to find consistent production on offense from their wide receivers. Mike Evans was inconsistent at best, and Chris Godwin was still recovering from his injury. As for Julio Jones, the wide receiver struggled heavily this year, as he battled various injuries.

Jones’ NFL future is now in question after this impending exit from the Buccaneers. The wide receiver still has his moments during the season. However, his spotty injury history and age makes him a bit of a liability for any team that picks him up. He’s more suited now to play a limited role instead of the heavy lifting he needed to do in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady’s potential exit from the Buccaneers is going to be the biggest talking point for this team. If he does leave Tampa Bay… the future is going to be extremely dark for them moving forward.