The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to have a big 2023 NFL season. Just ask Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who was brimming with confidence at Falcons minicamp. The Falcons went 7-10 in Drake London's rookie season, finishing in last place in the AFC South.

There are higher expectations for the Falcons in the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could take a major step back in the aftermath of Tom Brady's retirement, giving Atlanta a real chance to seize the division crown.

“I think we sent the hype in the locker room,” London told reporters at Falcons minicamp. “I think we sense what we can do as an offense, and I think we sense what we can do as a team in general.”

Falcons WR Drake London chatting post-practice pic.twitter.com/tJUPpoxau6 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 14, 2023

“It's just confidence and readiness to get out on the field and showcase what we can do to the world,” London continued when asked to describe the hype in the locker room.

London is part of a young and talented Falcons' offense. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, London recorded 72 receptions for 866 yards as a rookie, despite shaky quarterback play. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie two years ago.

The Falcons took running back Bijan Robinson with their first 2023 draft pick. Robinson might be the closest thing to a sure thing in the draft class. He ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry in his final season at Texas.

Much of Atlanta's success could be determined by the development of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder had an 86.4 passer rating in four games as a rookie.