The Atlanta Falcons shocked many by selecting star Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the latest update surrounding the running back should have Falcons fans praising their organization for the selection ahead of training camp, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

A rookie that is buzzing? How about #falcons RB Bijan Robinson. But don’t call him a running back. Think of him as an offensive weapon. My report on @NFLTotalAccess on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2boyh9qSjG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 11, 2023

“This guy is going to be a hell of a weapon…he exceeded their expectations…it's a perfect and an exciting player to watch because he [Arthur Smith] wants to use him [Bijan Robinson] in a variety of ways.”

Falcons fans will be salivating at the prospects of seeing Bijan Robinson line up and get the ball all over the field. With the success of running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley in recent years, it makes sense that the Falcons see Robinson as a guy who can do much more than just carry the ball out of the backfield.

Overall, the Falcons have more excitement for this upcoming season than they have had in quite some time. Besides Robinson, the offense is brimming with young talent; Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Tyler Allgeier are all very young and ready to make an impact alongside Robinson this year.

In the end, everything offensively will depend on Desmond Ridder. If the young quarterback can do his job and consistently get the ball into the hands of his playmakers, then the Falcons will be in good shape. Bijan Robinson is one of those playmakers and figures to get the ball all over the field via as many opportunities as possible.