Entering the first round of March Madness, the number three seeded Kentucky basketball was a strong favorite in the South Regional part of the bracket. Oakland basketball didn't seem to like that, however. Playing spoiler, the Golden Grizzlies just carved out an 80-76 upset over Reed Sheppard and the Wildcats on Thursday.

Losing to a 14th seed isn't really the best way to follow up a 23-9 regular-season record, so as expected, Kentucky fans weren't happy.

One user referenced the hype surrounding Sheppard for the upcoming NBA draft. No announcement has been made by freshman as of yet, but many are speculating Sheppard to be a top pick if he ever decides to turn pro this year.

Others directed their ire toward longtime head coach John Calipari.

 

Knowing how the Wildcats suffered another first-round loss just two years ago, the references were bound to take place.

Safe to say, it would be best if Sheppard, Coach Cal and the rest of the team switch off their social media accounts right now. Because aside from the backlash, those rooting against Kentucky are having a field day.

Kentucky basketball falls short

The Wildcats had no answer to Jack Gohlke, who sank ten three pointers en route to a 32-point outing. The six-foot-three senior played 36 minutes off the bench, sinking seven of his ten downtown makes during the first half.

Following a 2nd-half shooting barrage from Antonio Reeves, Kentucky basketball was down by just four with 1:17 left in the game. A Rob Dillingham three cut the deficit to one, 75-74. However, Oakland's DQ Cole responded with a three himself — a dagger from the corner with 37 seconds remaining. A missed Kentucky attempt led to free throws by Oakland, who eventually sealed the game by adding an additional point.

