The Atlanta Falcons are shoring up their wide receiver room. The Falcons are bringing in Darnell Mooney, per NFL Network. The wide receiver is signing a three-year, $39 million deal with Atlanta.
Mooney comes to the Falcons from the Chicago Bears, as one of the most sought after wide receivers in the league this offseason. Mooney finished the 2023 season with 31 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown. His production had decreased in Chicago the last few seasons. He had a brilliant year in 2021, closing out that campaign with 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. Mooney clearly wanted a fresh start, and now he's got it.
The Falcons are giving new quarterback Kirk Cousins an outside and deep threat in Mooney. The Falcons just signed Cousins to a four-year deal, and are clearly spending money to rebuild the team's offense. Atlanta is trying to find the right combo of players to march the team back to the Super Bowl, for the first time since the 2016 season. The Falcons finished a disappointing season in 2023 with a 7-10 record.
Mooney is guaranteed to get $26 million with this new contract, per NFL Network. The Falcons beat out the Kansas City Chiefs, who were rumored to be making a charge for the wide receiver in recent days. Falcons' fans are certainly hoping for success, as the team has agreed to dish out more than $200 million over the next several years for Mooney and Cousins. It's certainly a risk.
The wideout played his college football at Tulane. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Bears.