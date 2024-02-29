The NFL Combine is underway and free agency is right around the corner. The Detroit Lions are one team to watch as they are fresh off a magnificent run to the NFC title game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one player who looks to be a staple of the future for the Lions, and it turns out that the franchise is set to discuss an extension with his agent during the NFL Combine, per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press.
‘The Detroit Lions would like to sign Amon-Ra St. Brown to a contract extension this offseason and are scheduled to meet with their leading receiver’s representatives at the NFL combine this week. While no deal is imminent, the Lions have made it clear they intend to invest in their own roster this offseason.'
Earlier in this offseason, reports surfaced that St. Brown and the Lions had discussed a deal worth $25 million per year on his new deal, which would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. His numbers certainly merit a contract of that magnitude.
In 2023, St. Brown was 2nd in the NFL in receptions (119) and 3rd in yards (1,515) while being named first-team All-Pro.
The NFL announced a big jump in the salary cap for the 2024 season, so that could benefit St. Brown and the Lions as they try and get a new deal done for the former USC Trojans star. It will be worth keeping an eye out to see if the Lions and St. Brown can strike a deal soon.