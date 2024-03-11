The Indianapolis Colts wasted no time getting a deal done with standout wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. With the expectation all along that the two sides would ink a new contract, Pittman and the Colts reportedly finalized a new deal on Monday, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
‘BREAKING: The #Colts and star WR Michael Pittman Jr. have agreed to a 3-year deal worth up to $71.5M with $46M guaranteed, sources tell Bleacher Report.'
The Colts decided not to use the franchise tag on Pittman with the hopes of striking him to a new deal, and it looks as if things are headed that way with big money coming for Pittman. After the news dropped, Pittman quote tweeted with two words: ‘Staying Home.'
Pittman is fresh off a 1,152-yard season with four touchdowns on 109 receptions (a career-high) and has two 1,000-yard campaigns in four seasons in the NFL. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a productive career with the USC Trojans, Pittman has become the go-to wide receiver for the Colts.
He now remains opposite Josh Downs, so this looks to be a dangerous offense for the Colts. The deal for Pittman maxes out at a total of $71.5 million with $46 million in guaranteed money.
This is a massive move for the Colts and keeps one of the best young wide receivers in town with an offense that includes Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. With the legal tampering period here and NFL free agency expected to be very busy, the Colts keep their main target with big money.