The Vikings have no excuse to not give Justin Jefferson what he wants on his next deal.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Justin Jefferson has been the definition of a big money receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he wants his contract to reflect that.

When asked about his contract, Jefferson didn't hold back. “I wanna break the bank and I wanna be a part of an organization that wants me and to really give me what I deserve,” he said on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

The star wideout expressed confidence that the team that drafted him 22nd overall, after four other wide receivers had already come off the board, would do right by him.

“I feel like eventually, the Vikings will do what they need to do to have me in the building, but I don’t really know at this very moment, only time will tell.”

Jefferson, Vikings not in agreement…yet

Jefferson has done nothing but deliver for the Vikings since being drafted out of LSU.

In his first three NFL seasons, Jefferson made three Pro Bowls, nabbed a Offensive Player of the Year award, was named first-team All-Pro once, and second-team All-Pro twice.

Despite playing in just 10 games in 2023 due to injury, Jefferson set the record for most receiving yards across a player's first four seasons. The Vikings have already exercised the star's fifth-year option, so Jefferson will be a Viking in 2024 no matter what. However, a long-term extension still hasn't been agreed upon.

When asked if he was prepared to shop his services to other NFL teams, Jefferson expressed a desire to remain with the only NFL team he's ever known.

“I mean, I definitely am grateful for what Minnesota has done for me. I definitely wouldn't be in this situation if they didn't pick me. With everything that has happened and everything that I have gave for the organization, of course I would wanna stay and that's why I've been calling it home ever since I got into the league.”