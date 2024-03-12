Talk about a swerve! Yesterday, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to release long-time veteran running back Joe Mixon. It was a move that most fans expected, given his contract and his production. However, in a surprising twist, the Bengals are changing up their plans. While they're still letting Joe Mixon go, they are now trading him to the Houston Texans, per Ian Rapoport.
“Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say. So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud.”
After some speculation, the Bengals ended up releasing Mixon during the flurry of deals yesterday. It wasn't entirely surprising: Mixon had some incredible counting stats, but he had terrible rate stats (his YPC was below four per game). Cincinnati has always needed an explosive running back, and they felt that moving on from Mixon was right.
However, with this sudden swerve, the Bengals are now getting some compensation in return for Mixon. As of the time of writing there aren't any details yet on the compensation that Cincinnati will receive. Whatever they get though is so much better than getting nothing out of the release.
The Bengals have already found a replacement for Mixon in Zack Moss. Moss, who filled in for Jonathan Taylor while he was injured, showed some great work in Indianapolis. Cincinnati is hoping that he and sophomore RB Chase Brown will bring that explosiveness that their run game has sorely lacked.