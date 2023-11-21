Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

While Week 12 hasn't officially kicked off, we're already looking ahead to the upcoming week. As always, we are here to help you dominate your fantasy football lineups. With the fantasy playoffs approaching rapidly, it's crucial to identify reliable players.

Parity seems more prevalent in leagues than ever. This makes victories essential during this crucial time of the year. It also underscores the significance of maximizing opportunities at the pivotal running back position. Our Week 12 fantasy football RB PPR rankings are designed to assist you in making informed decisions to optimize your performance.

With all 32 teams in action from Turkey Day to Monday Night Football, this week even features a Black Friday contest for the first time. Given the absence of byes and the abundance of running back injuries and awkward scheduling, it's particularly vital to regularly check our rankings. We serve as a comprehensive resource for RB PPR information and analysis.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

In a familiar narrative, Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler remain matchup-proof locks at the pinnacle of the PPR rankings. Travis Etienne, appearing healthier than ever this season, joins the top tier against a vulnerable Houston Texans defense.

Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs continues to impress, amassing 95 yards on just 14 touches against the Bears in Week 11. While David Montgomery may be the preferred choice in standard formats, Gibbs outshines him in PPR. He has had 23 catches for 189 yards in Detroit's last four games. That's along with 333 rushing yards and five total TDs.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Despite expectations of reduced usage, Raheem Mostert gains a bit of prominence as rookie De'Von Achane aggravates his knee injury. Operating under the assumption that Achane will be sidelined, Mostert could be a top-five PPR back in a short week for the Dolphins.

Devin Singletary is thriving. He is benefiting from rookie QB CJ Stroud's emergence and the injured ankle of teammate Dameon Pierce. With 279 all-purpose yards and two TDs in the past two weeks, Singletary is an automatic start even against a formidable Jacksonville defense. Alexander Mattison is another favorable option. He is set to perform at home against a Chicago defense conceding 24.8 PPR points per game this season.

Fantasy Football Busts

While not a complete bust, Derrick Henry has struggled recently. As such, his PPR ceiling appears limited even against Carolina. With Will Levis under center, Henry's performance is impacted. This raises concerns about potential physical ailments. Starting Henry is inevitable if he's on your roster, but expectations should be tempered.

Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders of the Panthers are not advisable starts at the moment. Both have failed to surpass 60 rushing yards in well over a month. In addition, their minimal involvement in Bryce Young's passing game makes them unreliable in PPR formats. Their floor is as low as their ceiling in this late-limbo scenario.

🚨PLAYER PROP ALERT🚨 🏈👤 Chuba Hubbard (RB, CAR)

⚠️UNDER 2.5 REC ⚠️

❌(-)130 in odds

❌ 22% HR in 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

Kenneth Walker III's oblique injury in Week 11, termed “legit” by Pete Carroll, may pose a challenge for a Thursday night game. As such, Zach Charbonnet should take the reins against San Francisco.

Aaron Jones' knee injury, fortunately not an ACL tear, makes his availability for Thanksgiving's game against Detroit highly unlikely. With Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) also injured, AJ Dillon should handle the majority of touches in the backfield.

Achane aggravated his MCL injury early in his return against the Raiders. Sure, there's a chance he could return for Miami's Friday game with the Jets. However, caution should prevail, and the Dolphins will likely keep him out until he's fully recovered.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF @ SEA (1)

2. Travis Etienne, JAX @ HOU (6)

3. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. BAL (2)

4. Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL (11)

5. Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. TB (16)

6. D’Andre Swift, PHI vs. BUF (19)

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs. GB (4)

8. Josh Jacobs, LV vs. KC (12)

9. Breece Hall, NYJ vs. MIA (9)

10. Javonte Williams, DEN vs. CLE (26)

11. Tony Pollard, DAL vs. WAS (7)

12. Isiah Pacheco, KC @ LV (13)

13. Bijan Robinson, ATL vs. NO (14)

14. David Montgomery, DET vs. GB (8)

15. Brian Robinson, WAS @ DAL (15)

16. Rachaad White, TB @ IND (18)

17. Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. NE (3)

18. James Conner, ARI vs. LAR (17)

19. Joe Mixon, CIN vs. PIT (20)

20. Raheem Mostert, MIA @ NYJ (5)

21. Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAC (27)

22. Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CAR (24)

23. Devin Singletary, HOU vs. JAX (21)

24. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE @ NYG (10)

25. James Cook, BUF @ PHI (32)

26. AJ Dillon, GB @ DET (31)

27. Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. CHI (22)

28. Jerome Ford, CLE @ DEN (30)

29. Jaylen Warren, PIT @ CIN (33)

30. Darrell Henderson, LAR @ ARI (55)

31. Khalil Herbert, CHI @ MIN (28)

32. Najee Harris, PIT @ CIN (34)

33. Chuba Hubbard, CAR @ TEN (35)

34. Keaton Mitchell, BAL @ LAC (44)

35. Ty Chandler, MIN vs. CHI (45)

36. Tyler Allgeier, ATL vs. NO (38)