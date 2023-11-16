San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey appreciated coach Kyle Shanahan's attempts to help him break NFL TD record

In the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Christian McCaffrey fell short of breaking the NFL touchdown record. However, he did not fail f0r a lack of trying on behalf of him and coach Kyle Shanahan.

McCaffrey had tied former Baltimore Colts' legend Lenny Moore for the most consecutive games with a touchdown in the 49ers' previous game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. After the 49ers got a significant lead over the Jaguars, Shanahan kept giving the ball to McCaffrey to try and score the next time they were in the red zone. Unfortunately, McCaffrey was unable to punch it in. Still, CMC appreciated Shanahan giving him the ball so many times so he could at least try.

“That meant a lot to me,” McCaffrey said of Shanahan's efforts to get him the record. “That's pretty cool of your coach to do that, so I know I was very appreciative. He didn't have to do that. A lot of people would probably tell him not to, but the fact that he did means a whole lot to me. So I appreciate him a lot for that,” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

Christian McCaffrey also joked that he “sucks” because four other players on the team were able to score, except for him.

Overall in the win, McCaffrey had 16 carries for 95 yards and six receptions for 47 yards. He may not have broken the record, but he will still be atop the record books alongside Moore. He is also the 49ers' franchise record holder with his touchdown streak.