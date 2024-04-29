The woman who inspired Netflix's Baby Reindeer is considering taking legal action due to the portrayal of her character in the series.
There are some spoilers in here, so you are warned…
It's a bit of a wild story, considering the series is about a stalker who eventually finds herself in trouble with the law. However, PEOPLE reports that the Daily Mail had an interview with the 58-year-old unnamed woman — and she's not happy.
Baby Reindeer's real-life character speaks out
In the show, Jessica Gunning portrays a woman named Martha. It's a true story about an unsuccessful comedian who was stalked by a woman who came into the bar where he worked. He took her under his wing, which backfired as she became obsessed with him.
Richard Gadd starred in, created, and wrote the series based on events in his life. In the show, he goes as Donny Dunn.
So now, the woman stalker it's focused on is sounding off in an effort to turn the tables on him.
“He's using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now,” she said, also claiming that he was “bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune.”
She added, “I'm the victim. He's written a bloody show about me.”
The woman apparently resembles the actress who portrays her physically. “She sort of looks like me after I put on four stone during lockdown, but I'm not actually unattractive,” the woman said.
Something that seems untrue is the whole baby reindeer that she supposedly admired as a young girl. The woman claims she “never owned a toy baby reindeer” and adds, “I wouldn't have had any conversations with Richard Gadd about a childhood toy either.”
Additionally, there's a part in the series about how he would “hang her curtains.”
“He said, ‘Can I fix your curtains?' That's a euphemism for saying I want to sleep with you,” she said.
Whatever the case, it seems that the woman did indeed stalk Gadd. He reported that she sent him 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemail, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, and 106 pages of letters. Yikes!
Before the Netflix series, he had a 2016 Edinburgh Fringe show, Monkey See Monkey Do, based on sexual assaults he'd experienced. The rapes he experienced are also depicted in the series. While all this was going on, he was being stalked.
“It felt like I'd expunged the demons of one person who had caused me so much grief, only so that she could take center stage in his place,” the Baby Reindeer creator said. “It felt so awfully ironic.”
The woman added of Gadd, “He always thinks he's at the center of things. I'm not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I? If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so; Gadd should leave me alone.”
The Guardian states that now she's considering legal action, though there are no quotes from her.
We'll see if anything comes of this Baby Reindeer drama. Amazingly, the show is now taking such a legal twist after all that was depicted in the series. A reality true-crime version of the show could be next.