Jahmyr Gibbs absolutely went off Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Detroit Lions rookie repeatedly punched the Raiders' defense in the mouth and left it bloodied when it was all said and done, as he rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries to help power Detroit to a 26-14 victory at home.

Over on X, formerly Twitter, Lions fans and fantasy football managers who have Jahmyr Gibbs on their team are having a wild party with all sorts of reactions to the tailback's amazing night.

“Turns out, the Lions unique way of using Jahmyr Gibbs was just giving him the ball over and over,” posted @MillyGoats.

“Needed 61 combined points in fantasy from Gibbs, St Brown, and Laporta and they got 67.. snapped my 4 games losing streak😭😂,” a happy @t_lewis9 shared.

“JAHMYR GIBBS IS A SUPERSTAR,” declared JPAFootball. “PUTTING ON A SHOW.”

Just as the Raiders' offense had an awful night generating yards and points, Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions showed Las Vegas what a high-octane attack looks like. Apart from Gibbs, the Lions also got big performances from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, who had 108 and 57 receiving yards, respectively, with the latter also scoring a touchdown.

With Gibbs finally churning out the type of potential many saw in him when the Lions selected him in the first round(12th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, it's going to be interesting to see what kind of role he will have once running back David Montgomery gets cleared to play again.

Montgomery has not played since Week 6 due to a rib injury but could be back on the field as soon as Week 10 when the Lions come off the bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood. Given the long rest ahead for the Lions, it's fair to expect Montgomery in uniform in time for the LA game.

Whether the Lions will continue to start Gibbs once Montgomery returns or not, it's a good problem to have for Detroit, which improved to 6-2 following their demolition job of the Raiders — the second-best record in the NFC, just behind the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles.