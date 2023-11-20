Miami Dolphins head coach said running back De'Von Achane is listed as day-to-day after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is considered day-to-day after sustaining another injury to his right knee, according to head coach Mike McDaniel via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Achane managed just five yards on two carries before being removed in the first quarter of Miami’s 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. While he was able to leave the field under his own power, he did so while visibly limping. Sunday’s injury is not expected to require surgery.

The appearance was Achane’s first since his activation from injured reserve. He had missed the previous four games with soreness in that same right knee, which has plagued the running back’s rookie campaign since he initially injured it in the Dolphins’ Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Prior to that, he had been a standout contributor to Miami’s electric offense, accumulating 456 yards and five touchdowns. Nearly half of those yards (203) and four of his touchdowns came in the Dolphins’ historic 70-20 thumping of the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Miami’s medical staff is expected to monitor Achane’s progress throughout the week, and he has yet to be ruled out for their forthcoming Friday afternoon game against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. If Achane is unable to go, the Dolphins will rely on their stable of Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Jeff Wilson Jr. The team’s 1,430 rushing yards ranks third highest among NFL teams this season.

De’von Achane, a product of Texas A&M, was selected in the third round (84th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft.