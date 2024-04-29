The Seattle Storm are already made headlines in the WNBA off-season with their significant roster enhancements, most notably the addition of Skylar Diggins-Smith, who is set to return to professional basketball following her maternity leave. Together with Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Loyd, Diggins-Smith forms a new powerhouse trio that aims to lead the Storm back to the forefront of championship contention as the season is set to begin May 14.
After a year away from the court, Diggins-Smith expressed her excitement about resuming her career and embracing her new role with the Storm at Seattle’s training camp Sunday.
“I had a gap year last year,” Diggins-Smith said, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “Lot of learning and information. Try to pay attention as much as you can to retain. Good to have that moment when you’re out here together and can get started.”
Diggins-Smith's career has been marked by her competitiveness and skills on the court. Prior to her maternity leave, she was a pivotal player for the Phoenix Mercury, with an average of 19.7 points per game in her last active season. Her leadership and experience are expected to significantly bolster the Storm’s gameplay.
Forming a dynamic trio with Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike
The Storm's recruitment strategy during the off-season closely mirrors successful models from other teams in the WNBA. By bringing in Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle aims to replicate the chemistry and success of teams like the Las Vegas Aces, who have thrived on strong core dynamics to secure consecutive championships.
“We don’t have the luxury like some other teams who have a core or had a core that stayed together,” Diggins-Smith said on the challenge of forging new team dynamics.
Ogwumike, a former MVP and eight-time All-Star, joins the Storm after a long tenure with the Los Angeles Sparks, ready to chase another title and add depth and versatility to the Storm’s frontcourt. Together with Jewell Loyd, a consistent high performer and strategic player, the trio could transform the team’s prospects. Loyd’s contract extension last September was a clear move by management to stabilize the team’s core and attract top talent like Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike.
The integration of these players is crucial, as demonstrated by teams like the New York Liberty and the Aces, who have emphasized the importance of building chemistry both on and off the court. For the Storm, the focus will be on blending Diggins-Smith's playmaking abilities with Loyd's scoring prowess and Ogwumike's all-around game to create a formidable lineup.
Seattle Storm's championship aspirations
The Storm are optimistic about their revamped roster. With the opening of a dedicated WNBA practice facility, the franchise is also investing in providing the best resources for its players, signaling a commitment to building a supportive environment for the team.
With the team's legacy of success, including WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020, the addition of such high-caliber players bodes well for Seattle's championship aspirations. As training camps get underway and preparations intensify, all eyes will be on Seattle to see if this newly formed trio can synchronize effectively and steer the team towards the success