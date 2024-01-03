Which QBs to start, which to sit in Week 18 fantasy football.

Traditionally, quarterbacks are among the most reliable positions in fantasy football. But not this year. Even elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have experienced numerous bad games this season, while players like Baker Mayfield and CJ Stroud have exceeded all expectations. Throw in the uncertainty of the last week of the regular season, and the fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 18 quarterbacks list becomes even harder to put together.

Teams resting starters is a new factor in play for Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco have both clinched the number-one seeds in their respective conferences, while other teams with playoff spots secured have the luxury of resting key players as well. Most head coaches have not revealed yet this week whether they will have their starters sit out this weekend and that is a development worth monitoring.

With so much unpredictability at the quarterback position, which players are worth starting for the fantasy playoffs? Find out in our fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 18 quarterbacks list.

QBs to Start in Week 18

Bears' Justin Fields (vs. Packers)

While the Chicago Bears are playing both for pride and to ruin the Green Bay Packers season, Justin Fields is playing for his future. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as another possible top-10 pick, and with so many great quarterback prospects available, Fields has to prove himself as the Chicago starter. Though he has not demonstrated much improvement with his arm, the dual-threat QB has led Chicago to a 4-3 record since his return from injury. With so much to play for, Fields will have to put up a big game on Sunday.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Bears)

Forget about a few midseason struggles, Jordan Love is back among the must-start fantasy QBs. The Green Bay signal-caller has seven total TDs over his last two games, including a pair of rushing scores, while still demonstrating great ball security. Love showed no signs of nerves in a must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17; don't expect his confidence to waiver in another high-pressure matchup.

Seahawks' Geno Smith (vs. Cardinals)

After missing Weeks 14 and 15 with injury, it appeared that Geno Smith had removed himself from fantasy relevance. But the Seahawks QB bounced back with a pair of solid fantasy showings in his last two games.

Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Brock Purdy could all see less playing time — if they play at all in Week 18 — suddenly elevating Smith to possible top-10 status this weekend.

QBs to Sit in Week 18

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Bills)

After a poor performance against the Ravens, a clear pattern of underperformance against top teams continues for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. In five games against playoff teams this year, Tua is 1-4, with six TDs and four picks while averaging 244 passing yards per game. Against non-playoff teams, he has 293 passing yards per game with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 contests.

Tagovailoa struggled in Miami's opening game against the Dolphins and has not eclipsed 20 fantasy points in a game since Week 8. Keep the Dolphins QB on the bench again.

Bengals' Jake Browning (vs. Browns)

Despite the sacks, Jake Browning put in another solid fantasy performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Another strong showing will be difficult to put up against the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland defense is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, making Browning a player to keep on the bench this weekend.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (vs. Panthers)

Faced with a key game against divisional rivals the New Orleans Saints, Baker Mayfield had his first multi-interception game of the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now face a must-win game against a Carolina Panthers team that allows the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Despite Carolina's poor record on paper, this will be a difficult fantasy matchup for Baker Mayfield.