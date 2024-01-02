The NFC playoff is becoming clearer, but two spots still remain as well as two division titles.

Luckily for the San Francisco 49ers, they don't have to worry about their final regular-season game, as with their Week 17 victory over the Washington Commanders, they sealed the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. However, it wasn't without help from the Arizona Cardinals, who upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly.

The Eagles have now flip-flopped with the Dallas Cowboys again for the lead in the NFC East division, and with that, so have their playoff seedings. That leaves still two spots remaining on the NFC side of the playoff bracket, with five teams having clinched, but there are also still two division titles to wrap up in Week 18.

Let's now look at the NFC playoff picture with one week of the regular season remaining.

1st seed: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers can do no more and could essentially rest and heal up with a bye awaiting them in the first round of the NFL playoffs after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The division game against the Rams on Sunday will be more about their opponent, who has likewise clinched a playoff berth themselves.

2nd seed: Dallas Cowboys

It wasn't surprising that the Cowboys found a way to gain a win at home over the Lions. But it sure was riddled with controversy. Dallas' win and the Eagles' loss helped propel them back at the top of the NFC East and with the No. 2 seed, which gets them at least one home playoff game.

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders on Sunday, they are automatically division champs. But a tie plus Eagles tie or Eagles loss also gets them the crown.

3rd seed: Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions have had a remarkable season, winning a division title for the first time since 1993. Seeing how upset he and the rest of the team were after a controversial finish in Dallas has to make you like this team and its projection. While this team currently sits in the No. 3 seed, there's still a small chance the No. 2 could be available.

The Lions would have to beat the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys would have to lose to the Commanders, and the Eagles would have to lose to the New York Giants.

4th seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers could have sealed up the NFC South on Sunday with a win over the Saints in Week 17 but kept the division open for one more weekend, with three teams still having dibs on it.

The Buccaneers will now have to face the Carolina Panthers on the road with a win securing their third consecutive division title. But their only other scenario to clinch the division would be to tie plus the Saints losing or tying against the Falcons. To reach the NFL playoffs at all, they would have to at least tie plus the Seahawks lose plus a Packers loss or tie.

5th seed: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have secured a spot within the NFC playoff picture weeks ago. But it will come down to the last week of the regular season to determine their placement. They had been a favorite to clinch the NFC East all season long, even with the Cowboys nipping at their heels. Losing four out of their last five games, especially Week 17's loss to the lowly Cardinals, has changed their outlook.

If the Eagles are to win the division, they need to win plus the Cowboys would need to lose or tie. Or, the Eagles would have to tie, and the Cowboys would have to lose.

6th seed: Los Angeles Rams

As mentioned previously, the Rams have found their way back into the NFC playoff picture and have been on a roll as of late. While it will be a rivalry matchup on Sunday against the 49ers, it will come with little on the line, as both have clinched their playoff berths. The only difference will be the Rams' seeding going from sixth to seventh if they lose.

7th seed: Green Bay Packers

The Packers were able to move back up into the final Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff picture thanks to their throttling of the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, plus the Seahawks losing. If they want to hang on to that last spot, they'll have to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday to make it the easiest route. If not, they would have to tie plus a Seahawks loss or tie plus Saints loss or tie. Or, they'd have to tie, Seahawks loss plus Buccaneers loss. Or, they would have to tie, Seahawks tie plus Buccaneers loss or tie. Or, Vikings loss plus Seahawks loss plus Buccaneers loss. Or finally, Vikings loss plus Seahawks loss plus Saints loss.

8th seed: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks fell to 8-8 on Sunday after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not having one of the three Wild Card spots currently, their scenarios are even trickier to making the postseason.

Most importantly, they would need to win plus a Packers loss or tie. Or, a win with Packers loss and Buccaneers loss or tie. Or, lastly, win, Packers loss, and Saints loss or tie.

9th seed: New Orleans Saints

The Saints beat down the Buccaneers to stay alive not only in NFL playoff contention but also in the NFC South division race. With a win plus Buccaneers loss or tie and Buccaneers loss, they become division champs and clinch the No. 4 seed. If they can't do that, their only path consists of a win plus Seahawks loss or tie plus Packers loss or tie; or, tie plus Seahawks loss plus Packers loss.

10th seed: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were slaughtered against their NFC North rival on Sunday night. They lack major consistency at quarterback and are looking for a miracle to clinch a playoff berth. For them to claim one of the Wild Card spots, they'd have to win regardless, but the Packers would have to lose as well as the Buccaneers lose. Or, win coupled with a Packers loss, Seahawks loss, and Saints loss.

12th seed: Atlanta Falcons

Yeah, we skipped to the 11th seed, who is the Bears, who, ironically, the Falcons lost to last weekend and are eliminated from the NFL playoffs. But weirdly enough, thanks to the Buccaneers losing to the Saints, the NFC South division is still open. The Falcons only have one path, however, to getting into the playoffs, and that's beating the Saints and hoping the Buccaneers lose.