After a dominating performance against the Vikings, Packers coach Matt LaFleur had high praise for quarterback Jordan Love.

Maybe the memes have some truth to them. When Jordan Love inherited the Green Bay Packers after Aaron Rodgers' departure, many jokes were made about the QB becoming another elite star. It was a rough start to his first season as a starter, but Love is starting to come into his own as a really, really good quarterback.

Love's latest masterpiece came against a familiar foe in the Minnesota Vikings. With Minnesota fighting for their playoff lives, Love put on a show against the Packers' division rivals. The quarterback threw for 256 yards on a 72% completion rate with three touchdowns. The difference between his performance tonight and the start of the season is night-and-day.

After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur raved about Jordan Love and his improvement this season. The head coach had nothing but praise for the fourth-year QB, but he also acknowledges that he can (and will) be better as the years go by, per ESPN.

“He’s playing at an incredibly high level. I’m super happy for him, because he’s put in a ton of work to get to this point,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I really think the sky is the limit for us. He’s just showing a glimpse of what he can ultimately be.”

The Packers now are coming into Week 18 in a painfully familiar scenario. Win, and they're in the playoffs. Last season, they suffered heartbreak at the hands of the Detroit Lions. This time, they'll be facing a Chicago Bears squad looking to play spoiler. With that in mind, Love said that the team is feeling confident about their chances.

“It’s an awesome vibe in the locker room, but at the same time everyone’s focused on what we’ve got in front of us,” Love said.

The Packers have a chance to make it to their first playoffs under Jordan Love's guidance. Regardless of they make it there or not, though, this season can already be counted as a success. Now, they know that Jordan Love is absolutely a quarterback worthy of being built around. The future in Green Bay is once again promising, much to the chagrin of their NFC North rivals.