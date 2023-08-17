The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a crucial 4-game series at Petco Park in sunny San Diego starting tonight. This may be the biggest series of the season for both teams. The Dbacks currently hold a three-game lead over the Padres but are 1.5 games out of a potential Wild Card spot. With around 40 games left on the season, both teams must finish strong if they want a chance to contend for a World Series.

FanDuel has provided a same-game parlay for Thursday night's action. It features some of the biggest names in the game as both teams have talented rosters … despite not playing well at the moment.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the talk of the MLB right now after his viral video of him stealing home in the Game 3 win over the Baltimore Orioles just a night ago. He's coming alive at the right time as this lineup desperately needs the Silver Slugger to stay hot. He has seen his batting average rise to .270 on the season and his OPS is up to .798. He and Manny Machado are needed to smack a few hits tonight for this same-game parlay.

On the other side, Zac Gallen and Corbin Carroll are featured. Both of those players could win an award by the end of the season as Carroll is a lock to win NL Rookie of the Year. As for Gallen, he is currently FanDuel's favorite to hoist the NL Cy Young Award. Gallen, Blake Snell, Spencer Strider, and a few other names will battle it out for the rest of the campaign and one of those names should win the Cy Young.

Here are the same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Zac Gallen: To Record 4+ Strikeouts

Corbin Carroll: To Record 1+ Hit

Fernando Tatis Jr: To Record 2+ Total Bases

Manny Machado: To Record 1+ Hit

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +360

This parlay has great value and seems like it could very well hit. Gallen's last outing came against this same club just last weekend. He finished with eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings. There is no telling if he will repeat that elite performance, but he will more than likely finish with at least four Ks.

Carroll has a hit in four of his last five games and Machado has a hit in three of his last five contests. For Nando, he has a hit in his last six games totaling 12 over that span.