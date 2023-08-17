The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres for the beginning of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks are losing the season series with the Padres 5-4. In the series, the Diamondbacks are batting .272. They have 11 home runs in the nine games from 10 different players. Christian Walker has 11 hits and two home runs to lead the team. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll each have 10 hits in the nine games played. They both have a home run, as well. On the mound, the Diamondbacks are doing pretty well. They have a 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and a 9.3 K/9.

The Padres are batting just .234 in their games with Arizona. However, more than half of their hits have gone for extra bases. Xander Bogaerts has homered three times, and he has 12 hits, and eight runs scored. Juan Soto also has eight runs scored, as well. Jake Cronenworth has 12 hits, including five doubles, one triple, and a home run. On the mound, the Padres have not been pitching too against the Diamondbacks. They have an ERA over 5.00, WHIP of 1.38, and K/9 of 9.0. In the nine games played, the Padres have just two quality starts.

Zac Gallen will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks. Rich Hill will get the start for the Padres.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen has been one of the better pitchers in the entire MLB. He is 12-5, with a 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and a .230 oBA. He has been even better when facing the Padres. Gallen has made three starts against San Diego this season, and has dominated. He has thrown 19 innings, has a 1.89 ERA, 22 strikeouts to just two walks, and an oBA of .186. He has allowed zero runs in two of the three starts, and the Diamondbacks have won each game by at least two runs. If Gallen can continue to pitch well against the Padres, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Rich Hill has made two starts against the Diamondbacks this season. He has struggled in both outings. In the two games, Hill has combined for 7 1/3 innings pitched, given up 14 hits, and he has allowed eight earned runs. The Diamondbacks see Rich Hill well, and this game should be the same. As long as Arizona can continue to hit against Rich Hill, they will cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are leading the season series with the Diamondbacks. One thing to note is that the Diamondbacks have played terribly in August. They are 4-10 in the month, and they have fallen out of a playoff spot. The Padres are also much better at home, as well. They have a winning record, and are currently on a two game win streak. As long as the Padres continue to play well at home, and against the Diamondbacks, they will cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

Zac Gallen vs. Rich Hill seems like an easy decision, and I will treat it as such. I am putting my money on the Diamondbacks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146), Over 8.5 (-102)