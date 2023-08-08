Floyd Mayweather believes Errol Spence Jr. should move up not one weight class, but a couple.

Spence is coming off his first career defeat after getting completely outclassed and dominated by Terence Crawford in their welterweight title unification clash last month.

Despite some blaming Spence's performance on the weight cut, “The Truth” offered no excuses and is hopeful for a rematch before the end of the year at 154 pounds.

Many observers believe an immediate rematch is unnecessary and could even potentially be harmful for Spence's career given the manner in which Crawford dominated him.

Mayweather seems to agree, but went as far as stating Spence should move up all the way to middleweight and perhaps, even super middleweight.

“I want the best for Errol Spence,” Floyd Mayweather told Fight Hype (via Boxing Social). “If I was training him or I was in his corner, I don’t think he should be fighting at 147 at all. I don’t even think he should be fighting at 154.

“I think he should be fighting at 160 or 168. That’s just my honest opinion.”

Spence did mention leading up to the Crawford fight that he had grown out of 147 and had he won, it was all but guaranteed that the rematch would take place at 154 pounds. But with Crawford emerging victorious, there's no guarantee that the fight will be at super welterweight.

And while Spence revealed he planned on activating his rematch clause, he still has 30 days from the fight to officially activate it. Perhaps he could listen to Mayweather instead and make the move up to middleweight or even super middleweight where a certain Canelo Alvarez lies in wait.