Deontay Wilder believes there was a major factor why Errol Spence Jr. lost to Terence Crawford.

Spence was outclassed and battered by Crawford in their welterweight title unification clash this past weekend as he was dropped three times en route to a ninth-round TKO defeat.

Wilder was among the many big names in attendance and had Spence winning going into the fight. But while the former WBC heavyweight champion gave props to Crawford for his performance, he also feels Spence was over dehydrated which affected his performance.

“It was a beautiful fight,” Wilder said (via Boxing Scene). “It seemed like Errol Spence was a little drained tonight, and he couldn’t really do what he needed to do. Bud definitely took advantage of that. He made it look easy. Hats off to Terence, man. He fought a magnificent fight tonight. That's what it's all about. He proved that he was the best of them all. The way he did it, he did it with ease and calmness. He looked like he was in another dimension.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“… I really think Errol over dehydrated himself. You could see it in his skin. You can see it in his eyes, and the way he was moving as well. But he fought the fight, and that's what it's all about – being strong and going all the way to the end.”

Errol Spence Jr. has spoken of his struggle in making 147 pounds and mentioned that he had outgrown the weight class leading up to the Crawford fight.

However, he made no excuses himself and stated Crawford was the better man on the night. The rematch could take place at 154 pounds — but it's all dependent on whether “Bud” wants it at that weight.