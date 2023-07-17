Errol Spence Jr. is down to fight Canelo Alvarez in the future.

Alvarez is set to defend his super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30. Spence, meanwhile, will finally collide with Terence Crawford in a highly-anticipated welterweight title unification clash later this month on July 29.

While there's a rematch clause involved in the Spence-Crawford fight, the former — as he has in the past — still maintains an interest in fighting Alvarez.

That's especially the case given that the Mexican has a three-fight deal with PBC.

“[A fight against Alvarez] sounds good, but I mean, [Alvarez has] a three-fight deal [with Premier Boxing Champions],” Spence said in an interview with FightHype (via Boxing Scene). “So, I don’t know who it could be in that deal.

“It could be [David] Benavidez, then Jermall [Charlo], and whoever else. He and [PBC head] Al [Haymon] and whoever he did the deal with – they probably already got the names picked out. It’s already pre-written. I have no idea. I get people's speculation, but at the end of the day, it’s nothing but speculation.”

Speculation aside, Spence has been linked with a fight with Alvarez before.

While he currently competes in a weight class 19 pounds lighter than Alvarez, the American has revealed in the past that his natural body weight is around the 168-pound mark. Additionally, he would also hold a two-inch height and reach advantage over Alvarez.

Given all that and the added bonus of further enhancing his legacy, it's no surprise that Spence is willing to make the jump up in weight.

But for now, he's focused on the task at hand.

“Yeah, I might [jump up the weight classes],” he added. “It’s something that I would definitely think about, but I’m focused on the task at hand [against Crawford], and I want to get a belt at 154 pounds, too. It could happen; I don’t see why not.

“But it’s something I’m definitely not worried about if it happens. If it happens, it’s something it happens. If it don’t, I ain’t chasing nobody or trying to make that fight happen.”