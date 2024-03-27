It is an NL West battle on opening day as the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Giants finished last year with 79 wins and were in fourth place in the NL West. They struggled on offense, sitting 24th in the majors in runs scored and 26th in OPS. They would make some moves to hopefully fix those woes. First, they brought in Jorge Soler, who should increase the slugging. Second, they have high expectations for Jung Hoo Lee, the rookie. Lee will be a major story this year, coming in from Korea after signing s a year 113-million-dollar deal. Logan Webb, and the newest addition, Blake Snell lead the starting rotation as well.
Meanwhile, the Padres re-tooled as well. They sent off Juan Soto to the Yankees, bringing in Michael King in the trade. King adds to a solid rotation. They have Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease, and Michael King all in the starting rotation. Still, the lineup remains mostly the same, but without Soto in the middle of it. They still have Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis, Jake Cronenworth, and Manny Machado leading the lineup. They have expectations to make a playoff run this year, and after splitting two games in Korea with the Dodgers, it seems within reach.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -112
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -104
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How to Watch Giants vs. Padres
Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT
TV: NBCSBA/SDPA/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
The major player at the top of the lineup will be Jung Hoo Lee. The Korean outfield has already had a solid spring. He is hitting .343 in the spring with a .425 on-base percentage and a .911 OPS. Further, he has driven in five runs and scored six times. Lee is not a major power threat but is great at making contact and getting on base. Following him in the lineup is expected to be second-baseman Thairo Estrada. Estrada is also having a solid spring. He comes in hitting .288 in the spring with a .808 OPs. He has scored 11 times and driven in eight with two home runs as well.
Lamonte Wade and Jorge Soler will fill the middle of the order. Wade is coming off one of the best years of his career, hitting .256 with 17 home runs and driving in 45. Soler hit 36 home runs last year with the Marlins, the second most of his career. He also had the second-highest WAR of his career last year as well.
Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrezemski will round out the outfield with Jung Hoo Lee. Both are not doing wonderful this spring though. Yastrzemski is hitting just .207 but is playing limited minutes this spring, with just 29 at-bats. Conforto is hitting .238 with 42 at-bats in the spring but is struggling some with strikeouts. He already has struck out ten times this spring. Rounding out the bottom of the order will be Matt Chapman. Chapman is hitting .281 this spring and has two home runs as well.
Logan Webb will be getting the start in this one. He was 11-13 last year with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. His ERA, and WHIP last year were both top ten in the Majors. Meanwhile, Webb was 19th in the Majors in strikeouts.
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Padres already find themselves two games into the season and the top of the lineup is led by Xander Bogaerts. He hit .444 in the two-game series while also having a .500 OBP and a .944 OPS. Bogaerts drove in three runs while scoring three times as well. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworht come up next in the order. Both of them were solid in the series with the Dodgers. Cronenworth hit .500 while driving in four turns. Tatis scored twice and drove in a run while having a .650 OPS.
Manny Machado sits fourth in the batting order right now. He hit just .143 in the two games in the series, but he did drive in three runs and hit a home run. A little later in the order is Luis Campusano. He also had a great series with the Dodgers. He hit .300 in the series with the Odbers, while Aldo drove in two runs and scored twice. Further, the Padres have Ha-Seong Kim playing shortstop this year, and Jurickson Profar in the outfield. While neither of them did a lot in the series with the Dodgers, both had productive springs and productive years last year.
Yu Darvish will be on the hill for the Padres in this one. He allowed just one run, unearned, with two hits and three walks against the Dodgers. Darvish also struck out three. He was solid last year, with an 8-10 record a 1.30 WHIP, and a 4.56 ERA for the Padres.
Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick
Yu Darvish made it just 3.1 innings in his first start, and with both age and some injury concerns, expect it to be another short start for Darvish again in this one. The Giants hit him well last year, plus have added more pop to the lineup. With Logan Webb on the hill for the Giants, and how their offense played against the Padres last year, take the Giants on the road in this one.
Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-112)