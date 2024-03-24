The San Francisco Giants are quietly building a super team. While the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Arizona Diamondbacks went into an arms race, San Francisco also made some moves of their own. Their biggest acquisition, of course, is reigning NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, who signed a two-year deal with the team.
However, Snell is yet to play for the Giants, even during their spring training. That's primarily because he was just signed a week ago, so he's yet to do any preparations with the team. Thankfully, Blake Snell should be ready for their upcoming homestand against, surprise, surprise, the Padres! This report comes from Bob Nightengale.
“Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who signed a 2-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants last week, should be ready to be in the rotation by their first homestand against the Padres, his former team, beginning April 5.”
Giants' busy offseason
The Giants have been quite busy, even before the Blake Snell signing. After a so-so season last year, the team seemingly went all-in this offseason with their signings. Their biggest acquisition was signing Korean sensation Jung Hoo Lee to a massive deal. Lee is one of the most well-regarded international prospects, and he should be a great piece for the team.
Other notable moves for the Giants in the offseason are trading for former Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray and signing outfielder Jorge Soler and third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman should be a solid upgrade at third base for the team, while Soler will provide the power that the hitting lineup should badly need. The team is hoping that Ray will regain his past form after a down year with the Mariners.
These moves aren't exactly high-profile moves. They're certainly not on the level of Shohei Ohtani signing $700 million or Juan Soto with the Yankees. However, don't get it twisted: these are moves that are meant to compete, and these are damn good moves.
Blake Snell and the Giants
With the departure of Carlos Rodon last season, the Giants badly needed someone to fill in as their ace. They had some elite arms, for sure. However, they didn't have the one true ace, the backbone of the team. Blake Snell is going to be that guy for San Francisco, if he continues his play from last season.
After years of being a great, but not elite, pitcher, Snell broke out last season as one of the best pitchers in the nation. With a newfound fire and some much-improved control, the Padres star blitzed his way through the league. At one point, he was near-unhittable. He truly became the best pitcher in the league.
Snell will bring his elite pitching to the Giants. Will that be enough to bring them a championship again.