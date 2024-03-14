It was a foregone conclusion that AJ Dillon was going to another team once NFL Free Agency started. Jordan Love expected it as well as the Matt LaFleur-led coaching staff along with their front office. Their first move was to switch up the approach by acquiring Josh Jacobs in hopes of replacing the supposedly departing running back. Now, it looks like he is set to stay.
AJ Dillon is planning to re-sign with the Packers, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. The running back is now just pending a physical. While there have been no monetary details dropped, his production from last season could be a sign of the value he holds.
Dillon had quite a drop in the numbers that he put up. Coming from a seven-touchdown season in 2022, Coach Matt LaFleur's offensive coaching staff only got two endzone finishes out of him this season. His 770 rushing yards on 186 attempts also fell significantly. The Packers running back only averaged 613 rushing yards on 178 attempts.
Notably, his average gain per rush is slowly dwindling over time. Back in 2020, he got the Packers 5.3 rushing yards per attempt. About four seasons later, that number has dropped significantly to 3.4 rushing yards. With how Jordan Love has been performing in the Packers' air attacks along with Josh Jacobs' arrival, he may get fewer carries over time.
Packers could change system with Jacobs and Dillon
When NFL Free Agency gives the front office a chance to get a potential 1,000-yard rusher, they more often than not take it. This is exactly the opportunity that the Packers jumped on. Jacobs may have had a down year with the Las Vegas Raiders but he made their running game more reliable after a lot of uncertainty with their quarterbacks and air attacks.
Jacobs notched 805 rushing yards with an average gain of 3.5 yards through 233 attempts. This got his former team six touchdowns as well. One of Jacobs and Dillon will have to take a smaller role and average fewer numbers next season. It will be a competition in the running back room but it looks like the former Raiders weapon did not come to play around.