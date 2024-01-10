We need to clean house, starting with...

The Chicago Bears find themselves in a precarious position following their recent humiliating defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. This has prompted serious doubts about the team's future. A franchise with a rich history, the Bears have struggled to reclaim their former glory in recent decades. The 2023 NFL season proved to be a disappointment. They finished with a 7-10 record and notable embarrassments, including losses to the Packers and the Lions. This article delves into a thorough examination of the Bears' overall performance. We identify the necessary offseason changes for a more competitive 2024 and advocate for a clean slate to rejuvenate the team.

The Bears' 2023 Season

The Bears' journey through the 2023 NFL season has been characterized by inconsistency and underachievement. Despite glimpses of potential, the team grappled with establishing a consistent identity. Both the offense and defense failed to produce reliable results. Their losing record underscored their struggle to secure crucial victories. The Week 18 loss to the Packers encapsulated the team's ongoing challenges and lack of competitiveness.

The Disastrous Finale

The Packers defeating the Bears has become a recurring theme over the past five years. Irrespective of the coach and quarterback, the Packers consistently exploit the Bears' weaknesses. The Bears' 10-game losing streak against the Packers now matches the franchise's historical low from the mid-90s. However, this recent stretch is uniquely disheartening. Despite facing a Green Bay team in transition with a less talented roster, the Bears' inability to break the streak has magnified the severity of their struggles.

Sure, Chicago holds the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks, boasts ample cap space, and has an ascending roster. Still, the team's potential remains overshadowed by the inability to overcome the Packers, who have hindered their success for the past decade. The Bears' season concluded fittingly, bookended by losses to the same Packers squad they lost to in Week 1. The recurring themes of poor play calling, defensive lapses, and ineffective tackling persisted. Of course, the coaching staff, particularly Matt Eberflus, were outmatched by their counterparts on the Packers' side. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy managed to make defensive coordinator Joe Barry appear invincible. This highlighted the need for a fresh perspective in the coaching ranks.

Here we will look at how the Chicago Bears' latest embarrassment vs. the Green Bay Packers means it's time to clean house.

Eberflus Eject?

The Bears' season took a nosedive within the first month under the leadership of Eberflus, resulting in an 0-4 record. Despite a soft schedule and a league marked by parity, the team found itself in contention for a playoff spot against the Browns a few weeks ago. The season concluded with a chance to eliminate the Packers from the playoff race and end on a positive note. These simply highlighted the team's lack of preparation under Eberflus.

Eberflus' tenure has revealed two critical shortcomings. First, his team struggles to maintain leads, and second, he falters in preparing them for significant games. Regardless of their impact on the record books, the team's performance in the season finale mirrored their September struggles against the Packers. Eberflus has been exposed time and again in 2023. He is just unsuitable for high-stakes situations. Yes, he may secure wins against weaker teams. However, the absence of a killer instinct suggests that a coaching change should be a viable consideration.

Go Big with Harbaugh

To make a bold statement in the offseason, the Bears should set their sights on Jim Harbaugh. His track record speaks for itself, having turned around programs at San Diego and Stanford, achieving historic milestones. His success has also translated in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance. Harbaugh's subsequent triumph at Michigan, where he became a National Champion, further solidifies his credentials. The Bears have an opportunity to opt for a proven winner. This makes Harbaugh the ideal choice over untested candidates.

Revamp the Offense

A major overhaul is imperative for Chicago's offense. It starts by parting ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Sure, Getsy may not be the worst coordinator in the team's history. However, his predictability and inability to adapt during crucial moments are glaring issues. The Bears' offensive struggles, particularly against the Packers, indicate a lack of creativity and rhythm in playcalling. If any coaching change is on the horizon, it should include Getsy. He has consistently struggled against Barry's defense and failed to maximize the team's offensive potential.

Fields' Future

Justin Fields, the Bears' quarterback, faces uncertainty in the upcoming months as trade rumors swirl. Despite the team's efforts to surround him with talent, Fields' performance, while solid, raises questions about his ability to be a franchise quarterback. He has showcased competency but not elite-level play. As trade discussions loom, the Bears must weigh the potential of resetting the clock with a younger prospect against the possibility of securing valuable picks in exchange for Fields' services. The decision on Fields' future remains a pivotal one for the Bears as they navigate the offseason landscape.

Looking Ahead

Right now, the Chicago Bears find themselves at a crossroads. They are compelled to address critical issues that have plagued their recent seasons. The need for change is palpable, from coaching staff adjustments to offensive strategy revamps and decisions regarding the quarterback position. The disappointing 2023 season catalyzes a much-needed transformation. As the organization contemplates potential moves in the upcoming offseason, the specter of the Bears' struggles against perennial nemesis Green Bay looms large. Some moves might include bidding farewell to Eberflus, pursuing the proven success of Jim Harbaugh, or evaluating the future of Justin Fields. Whatever happens, the Bears must navigate these decisions judiciously to forge a path toward renewed competitiveness. The winds of change blow strong in Chicago, and the forthcoming offseason promises to be a pivotal moment in shaping the destiny of this storied franchise.