Ohio State football gets approval from Greg McElroy after recent recruiting haul, behind NIL support from Buckeyes.

Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State football are on a recruiting tear. The Buckeyes are the hottest team in the transfer portal, going after the biggest fish in the market. Day has recently landed commitments from the No. 1 overall player in Alabama transfer Caleb Downs, along with five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, and the No. 1 running back Quinshon Judkins.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke on the recent recruiting from the Buckeyes, hinting at “deep pockets” in Columbus. NIL contract have certainly been in Ohio State football's favor, and McElroy believes they should use that advantage any day. Some programs across the country have more NIL support from boosters, helping them land top recruits to build their program toward a National title.

“If you look at what's happened with the NIL support that Ohio State has garnered in the last two weeks, it's off-the-charts good,” said McElroy, per Andrew Gould at The Spun. “They've always had deep pockets. They've always been in a great position to land top players. But now they're able to retain future NFL draft picks to stay another year because the NIL support and roster retention is so significant.”

There have been mixed opinions on recruiting from the Buckeyes, with others believing it's unfair that Ohio State football has the money to grab any top player that hits the portal. “If you have outrageously deep pockets, if you have tremendous booster support. Man, lean into it,” said McElroy. College football is every man for themselves, an Ohio State is putting themselves in the position to be the last one standing.