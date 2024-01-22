Ohio State football has garnered several high-profile commitments in the NCAA transfer portal in recent days.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his staff have to be happy with what the team has been able to do with this offseason's NCAA transfer portal. The Buckeyes have made a series of high-profile acquisitions from the portal, including perhaps most notably safety Caleb Down from the Alabama Crimson Tide, each of which has made the prospects of Day winning a championship with this team in the near future seem more and more likely.

Other high-profile commitments from the transfer portal to Ohio State include quarterback Julian Sayin from Alabama, running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, center Seth Mclaughlin from Alabama, quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State, and tight end Will Kacmarek from Ohio, per On3 Sports on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Now, Buckeyes fans are taking to X to express their excitement at all of the huge gets for the program.

Some fans made lofty predictions about the team's chances as soon as the upcoming 2024 season.

Yeah… they’re winning the Big 10 next year… — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) January 21, 2024

Others predicted a dynastic run for Ohio State football and coach Ryan Day.

It's going to be glorious seeing Ryan Day hoist the national championship trophy multiple times over the next 10 years 🥳 — B (@GoBucks5240) January 21, 2024

The Buckeyes have come close to championship glory in the not-so-distant past. In 2022, Ohio State very nearly knocked off the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, but lost when a last-second field goal sailed wide left. In 2023, the Buckeyes came as close as anyone to defeating the Michigan Wolverines, but were ultimately unable to get over the hump and missed out on the Playoff altogether.

However, as the team continues to strengthen itself in the portal, it seems that championship glory may finally be on the horizon once again for the Buckeyes.