Caleb Downs is a massive get for Ohio State.

It didn't take Caleb Downs long to find a new home. Barely 48 hours after officially entering the transfer portal, the former Alabama star committed to Ohio State football on Friday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Source: Caleb Downs is committing to Ohio State. The former Alabama safety led the Tide in tackles this season. pic.twitter.com/zCKNczi65W — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2024

Downs announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday, shortly after the Crimson Tide named former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer as the replacement for legendary coach Nick Saban, who retired after a legendary career. Though Georgia was initially considered the favorite to land the star safety, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes evidently made inroads with Downs during an in-home visit on Thursday.

The former five-star recruit more than lived up to that billing during his first year in college football, finishing with 70 tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Downs was named SEC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-SEC, also earning Second Team All-American honors.

Saban lauded Downs' maturity early in the season, anointing the freshman as among the “best players in the country.”

“I think what impresses me most about Caleb Downs is his maturity,” he said in October. “He's a very instinctive football player. There's no arrogance about him being one of the best players in the country at his position. He's very coachable.”

Downs isn't Ohio State's only star addition from the transfer portal. The Buckeyes previously addressed their biggest need after the surprise departure of quarterback Kyle McCord, bringing in former K-State signal-caller Will Howard. Both figure to play vital roles on Ohio State's quest for a national championship next season, Howard leading the offense while Downs spearheads the defense.