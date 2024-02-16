Caitlin Clark gets GOAT treatment from Shaq

There have been plenty of dominant superstars in women's college basketball over the years, but Caitlin Clark has forced her way into the greatest of all-time conversation with her electric play throughout her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In fact, another hoops legend believes she belongs at the absolute top of that exclusive list.

“She's the best female collegiate player ever,” Shaquille O'Neal opined on TNT's Inside the NBA, via ClutchPoints. Whether or not fans agree with the Hall of Fame center's claim, the fact that he and so many others are engrossed in this remarkable accomplishment and her illustrious career speaks to Clark's transcendent impact.



"She's the best female collegiate player ever." Shaquille O'Neal on Caitlin Clark after claiming the Women's NCAA All-Time leading scoring mantle tonight 🗣pic.twitter.com/XCFUu7U2ys — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2024

The senior has not only elevated Iowa women's basketball to unexplored heights, but she is also doing wonders for the sport as a whole. Popularity is up in large part because of her consistent run of excellence. Although the Hawkeyes could not overcome the LSU Tigers in the National Championship game last year, Caitlin Clark solidified herself as the face of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Many casuals and even non-fans invested in the 22-year-old guard's quest for Kelsey Plum's scoring crown, which she officially cleared on Thursday after draining a 3-pointer from the Iowa logo in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In a true testament to her undying commitment to her craft, Caitlin Clark immediately set out to achieve another personal goal after securing the record. She finished with a career-high 49 points on 16-of-31 shooting in a 106-89 victory versus Michigan.

No. 22 also dished out 13 assists, showing once again she is more than a walking bucket. And that is exactly why Shaq is dubbing Clark the best women's college player ever. He is certainly not alone in that opinion, which is one that will be extremely difficult to argue if she can lead Iowa to that elusive championship banner.