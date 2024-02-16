It's Caitlin Clark's world!

Caitlin Clark is now the all-time NCAA Division 1 women's basketball scoring leader after torching Michigan. The road to get here was tough after battles with Angel Reese, falling short against Ohio State, and hitting insane shots from way out. However, this is not the only historic record that the Iowa legend could grab by the end of the year. A certain number set by Pete Maravich is still within reach.

Caitlin Clark just passed Kelsey Plum by scoring 3,528 career points with the Iowa women's basketball squad. Now, the next person to pass is Pete Maravich. The LSU legend recorded 3,667 points before he went into the NBA. With four more games in the season mixed with March Madness, the record is very much within reach for the Iowa basketball great, per Paul Biancardi of ESPN.

The Hawkeyes' remaining schedule starts with battling it out against the Indiana Hoosiers at Bloomington. Then, they go back to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face Illinois. Minnesota is up next as they head up to Williams. Finally, Iowa's regular season will come to a close against Ohio State where they can avenge their last matchup after losing in an overtime thriller with a 92 to 100 scoreline.

Wins in the next games could also help propel Iowa atop the Big Ten Conference standings. They currently have a 23-win record and will need every single one of those matchups to usurp the Buckeyes who have won 12 straight.

Clark puts on a show for the Iowa faithful

All eyes were on Clark as she sealed the deal to get the record from Kelsey Plum. After scoring eight points, the crowd went wild when the feat was accomplished but her wrath did not stop there.

The Iowa women's basketball squad revolved around Clark as they dominated Michigan. She led her team in all major statistical categories. The Hawkeyes legend went perfect in the free throw line and sank 16 out of 31 of her field goal attempts for 49 points. Despite having five turnovers, she still managed to drop 13 assists whenever the Wolverines were not giving her the chance to shoot. It was all rounded out by her five rebounds that all came on the defensive end.

HERstory was made.