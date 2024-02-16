Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark dropped 49 points on the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday evening.

On Thursday evening, Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark absolutely lit up the Michigan Wolverines to the tune of 49 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds in what ultimately became a 106-89 home victory for the Hawkeyes over their Big Ten rivals. With a basket earlier in the game, Clark had broken the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record, previously held by Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum, but little did Iowa fans in attendance know that it was just going to be the beginning of what was to become yet another electric night for the future WNBA superstar.

Needless to say, basketball fans on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, were going crazy after Clark's scoring explosion against the Wolverines.

CAITLIN CLARK DROPS A CAREER-HIGH 49 PTS ON NIGHT SHE BREAKS SCORING RECORD. UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RxzPTqRrF8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2024

Some fans noted that Iowa fans in attendance for the game were essentially begging Clark to stay with the program for one more year, although most pundits project her to take her talents to the WNBA following the conclusion of this season.

Iowa fans chanting one more year at Caitlin Clark is selfish! 😅 — Pierre Wilson (@pwee31) February 16, 2024

Others noted that Clark might even be good enough to make an impact in the NBA, where she could potentially help struggling franchises like the Detroit Pistons.

get caitlin clark in the nba like i’m so serious, she’d get this pistons team easily over 40 wins — brett 𒉭 (@brettbhill) February 16, 2024

In any case, scoring performances like the latest 49-point explosion from Caitlin Clark are definitely amazing, but perhaps they shouldn't be. Over the last couple of years, Clark has made a habit out of putting up astonishing numbers on a seemingly routine basis, bringing a much broader audience to the sport of women's basketball in the process.

Iowa next takes the floor on Thursday, February 22 vs Indiana.