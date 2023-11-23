Jack Harlow performed for halftime of Packers-Lions, and it certainly didn't bring good reactions from NFL fans.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions opened up Thanksgiving Day in exciting fashion. Jordan Love and the Packers exploded out of the gates and had fans in disbelief, and Jared Goff's ugly first half certainly wasn't encouraging for Lions fans. The halftime show was performed by Jack Harlow as fans got a bit of a holiday treat.

However, the performance by Harlow quickly went viral for the wrong reasons and had fans roasting it.

Feels like Jack Harlow had no chance with that set design.. he was walking on plastic at one point — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2023

The set for Jack Harlow certainly didn't look very expensive at all, and fans were quick to notice and chime in on that front.

Rate the Jack Harlow halftime show. pic.twitter.com/h2wgLbheKn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2023

It was a massive disappointment for fans everywhere, especially with lots of viewers tuned in for the NFC North battle including the surprising 8-2 Lions. The game started with 20 first-quarter points for the Packers and a must-see leap by AJ Dillon before the Lions scored a David Montgomery touchdown in the third quarter.

Ticket prices for this game were through the roof, and a lot of that is due to the Thanksgiving tradition as well as the Lions' surprising start to the season. But, fans who flocked in and tuned in on television to see Jack Harlow perform the halftime show were utterly disappointed by a mediocre set.

For NFL fans thinking ahead, Usher will perform the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl, and that should be a much better outcome due to the magnitude of the game. Unfortunately for Jack Harlow, this halftime performance and set will be remembered, and not for good reasons.