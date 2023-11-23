The Detroit Lions rise in tickets prices ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup versus the Green Bay Packers shows the team's improvement

There's a lot for Detroit Lions fans to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as the Lions prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The franchise which always seems to be losing has changed tides this season and began the year 8-2, their best start since 1962 when JFK was president.

Detroit currently has the second-best record in the NFC, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles. They are most likely looking at a trip to the playoffs as they lead the NFC North by two and a half games. Winning the division would be huge for the Lions, who haven't won the division since 1993! In the 55 year history of the NFC North, Detroit has only won three times.

Now, the division is Detroit's to lose as Dan Campbell has turned this team around into a contender. For the first time in ages, the Lions have legitimate hope come January. This hope has been reflected in the ticket prices and sales in Detroit. After decades of mostly losing, Lions fans are stoked to go see their team achieve success.

For Thursday's Thanksgiving tickets, the standing room tickets cost about $200. In addition, Ford Field now has 7,000 people on their season-ticket wait list, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While it may be more expensive than ever for fans to see their Lions, it's beyond exciting for the city to have such success. Detroit will now look down to take down the Packers on Thanksgiving, which would give the Lions a sweep over their division rivals.