Jordan Love's impressive start to the Packers-Lions Thanksgiving game drew no shortage of reaction from the NFL world

Jordan Love started Thursday's Thanksgiving game strong against the Detroit Lions. He has already recorded two touchdowns as of this story's publication, and the second quarter just got started. Fans are in disbelief with the 4-6 Green Bay Packers currently leading the 8-2 Detroit Lions 23-6.

Many fans and sports analysts shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

“Jordan Love started the Thanksgiving cooking early,” Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network wrote.

“Jordan Love looks … Good?! Green Bay's turkey, in general, is cooking,” Brad Evans of Live on the Line shared.

“After getting one called back on Sunday, Jordan Love finds Tucker Kraft for the rookie tight end’s first NFL touchdown. Back-to-back scoring drives for the #Packers to start the game. Jordan Love is cooking this Thanksgiving,” Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 added.

“Jordan Love is DIALED in. Putting the team on his back with a banged up backfield!” Former NFL player Darius Butler wrote.

Love's 2023 season

Love has endured many ups and downs in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback. Although he features a high-ceiling, inconsistency has been his primary concern in 2023.

That has not been the case so far on Thursday though.

Love entered the game with 2,331 passing yards, 16 touchdowns through the air, and 10 interceptions. Overall, as mentioned earlier, Love had led Green Bay to an underwhelming 4-6 record.

However, the Packers can give their fanbase a lot of optimism with a victory over the talented Lions on Thanksgiving. Green Bay cannot afford to take Detroit for granted despite their current lead though.

Jordan Love and the Packers will look to put the finishing touches on a tremendous start to the game.